Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,088,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,155,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,674,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ INBX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $45.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 633.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Inhibrx by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inhibrx by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

