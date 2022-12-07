Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,088,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,155,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,674,152.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Inhibrx Price Performance
NASDAQ INBX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $45.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.