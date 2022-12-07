Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. 1,696,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 132.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.