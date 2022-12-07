Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $23.25. Intapp shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 19 shares.

Specifically, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 7,775 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $185,589.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,396 shares of company stock worth $2,149,100. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

