InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,671.92

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,671.92 ($56.97) and traded as high as GBX 4,809 ($58.64). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,809 ($58.64), with a volume of 243,332 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($67.31) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.50) to GBX 6,500 ($79.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($74.38) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($74.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.94) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,700 ($69.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,625.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,672.04. The stock has a market cap of £8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,472.65.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

