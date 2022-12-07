Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Position Boosted by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,698 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Potash makes up approximately 1.3% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,476. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $464.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

