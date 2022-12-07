Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,761,880 shares.The stock last traded at $24.06 and had previously closed at $24.05.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

