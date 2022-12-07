Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 7th (ASHTY, BCUCY, EFLVF, EPOKY, FERG, FOJCY, GLNCY, ITGGF, KNYJY, LZAGY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 7th:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,830 ($58.90) to GBX 5,000 ($60.97).

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16).

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €37.00 ($38.95) to €49.00 ($51.58).

Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from SEK 190 to SEK 192. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60).

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.20 ($16.00).

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62).

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €52.00 ($54.74) to €53.00 ($55.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 700 to CHF 580. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $111.00.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €18.79 ($19.78) to €20.00 ($21.05). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 181 to SEK 210.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95).

