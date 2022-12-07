IPVERSE Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $30,632.71 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

