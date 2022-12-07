iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$67.74 and last traded at C$67.89. Approximately 828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.22.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.31.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

