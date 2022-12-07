IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.67. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 126,482 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.