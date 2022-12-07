Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Jabil worth $75,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,375. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

