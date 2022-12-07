Jefferies Financial Group Increases CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Price Target to €77.00

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €75.00 ($78.95) to €77.00 ($81.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEVMF. Baader Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €52.00 ($54.74) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CEVMF remained flat at $44.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.