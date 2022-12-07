Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.36 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and $79,161.96 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011206 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00237394 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02838874 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $72,583.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

