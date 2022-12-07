Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $4.96. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 13,463 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

