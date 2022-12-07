JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.20 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 97.20 ($1.19). 215,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 549,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.90 ($1.19).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £210.63 million and a P/E ratio of 872.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.19.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

