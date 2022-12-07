Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.97 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $111.97 million and $2.04 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,967,936,494 coins and its circulating supply is 14,967,936,495 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,948,906,136 with 14,948,906,136.668066 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00764363 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,466,096.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

