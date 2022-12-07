Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.84. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 3,699,512 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.