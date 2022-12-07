Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as low as $7.60. Klabin shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

KLBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Klabin Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

About Klabin

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.81%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

