Kujira Price Tops $0.62 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Kujira has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $60.37 million and $283,123.49 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00500201 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.12 or 0.29898480 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,256,775 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.66699147 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $212,012.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

