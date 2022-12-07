Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $22.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

LPI stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 128.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,563. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

