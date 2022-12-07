Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 935,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 817,545 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 67.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 377,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 152,539 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 112.5% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 992,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 525,555 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 59.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 807,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 795,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

