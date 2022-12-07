Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Up 5.3%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.85. 22,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 619,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.
Lazard Trading Up 3.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Lazard Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard
In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 39.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.
About Lazard
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
