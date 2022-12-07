Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Down 0.9%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.29. 23,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 23,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAY. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter.

