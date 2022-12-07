Legend of RPS Price Tops $0.14 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Legend of RPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00500116 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,041.18 or 0.29893416 BTC.

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Legend of RPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legend of RPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.