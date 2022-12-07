Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Linde by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

LIN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.57. 19,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,655. The company has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.06 and its 200-day moving average is $298.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.