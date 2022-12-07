LINK (LN) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

LINK (LN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $131.56 million and approximately $525,244.14 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.02 or 0.00130788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.

