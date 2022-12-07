Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 3.8%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75. 374,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 213,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.33 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals ( CVE:LIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.