Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 3.8%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75. 374,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 213,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Lion One Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.33 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.
Lion One Metals Company Profile
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
