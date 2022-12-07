Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $539.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $301,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,372,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,708 shares of company stock worth $1,002,744. 29.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

