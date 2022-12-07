Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.51

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 9.51 and last traded at 9.51, with a volume of 598720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 10.15.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.71.
The company’s 50-day moving average is 12.53 and its 200-day moving average is 15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
