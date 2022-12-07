Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. 173,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,424,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LU. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Lufax by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

