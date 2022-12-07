MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 3.2%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 8,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 496,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Several analysts have commented on MAG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
