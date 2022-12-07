MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $163.99 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $27.18 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

