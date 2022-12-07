MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $194.62

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.89 million and $194.62 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.
MaidSafeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars.
