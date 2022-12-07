MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.30 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00007298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $44.30 million and $988,392.32 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.26288131 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,030,566.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

