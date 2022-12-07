Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

MMC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.13. 17,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,235. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

