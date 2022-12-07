Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of MRETF remained flat at $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Martinrea International has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.42.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

