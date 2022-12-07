Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.23. 127,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 82,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $276.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Insider Transactions at Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy acquired 13,454 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,915.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.