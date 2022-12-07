McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.60% of McKesson worth $2,159,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,800. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $219.23 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

