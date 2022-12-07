MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.08

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €172.08 ($181.14) and traded as high as €178.10 ($187.47). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €177.35 ($186.68), with a volume of 198,822 shares changing hands.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €172.12.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.