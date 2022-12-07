Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 43,625 shares.The stock last traded at $177.50 and had previously closed at $178.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $922.55 million, a P/E ratio of -230.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.