Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 911,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,938,975 shares.The stock last traded at 2.21 and had previously closed at 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 845.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of 2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 37.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 286,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 38.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

