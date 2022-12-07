Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 911,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,938,975 shares.The stock last traded at 2.21 and had previously closed at 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 845.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of 2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. Research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 37.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 286,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 38.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.