MetisDAO Price Reaches $17.61 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $17.61 or 0.00104458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and $3.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00237476 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003739 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.20738225 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,708,772.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

