Mina (MINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.37 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $416.97 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 766,061,302 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 765,079,114.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56321686 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,958,955.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

