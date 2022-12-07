MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Down 52.4%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 52.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

MobileSmith Stock Down 52.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

MobileSmith Company Profile

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

