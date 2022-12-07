ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Up 4.6% After Insider Buying Activity

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $81.82 and last traded at $81.10. Approximately 2,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

Specifically, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter worth $968,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ModivCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

