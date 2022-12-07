Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.15. 3,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,505. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

