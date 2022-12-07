Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,855 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $77,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

MDLZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 150,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

