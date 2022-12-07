Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.31 or 0.00855963 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $60.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,859.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00457133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00110983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00648361 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00242708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00259357 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,210,632 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

