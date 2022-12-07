Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a P/E ratio of -874.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 22.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 116.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.