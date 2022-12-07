Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a P/E ratio of -874.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
