Morgan Stanley Downgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Equal Weight

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

